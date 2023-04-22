Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Barysaw District
  5. Losnicki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
House in Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 9,913
New property on the real estate market. For sale cottage in ST Garden ( Loshnitsky s / s ). …
House in Losnica, Belarus
House
Losnica, Belarus
35 m²
€ 7,390
Residential building for sale in the loshnitsa. The house has heating, there is light, telep…
House in Navasady, Belarus
House
Navasady, Belarus
85 m²
€ 18,655
House for sale in the village of Novosada. The house is located on the street. Station near …
House in Losnica, Belarus
House
Losnica, Belarus
€ 10,454
House for sale in a. g. Stagecoach.. The house is wooden with a block extension. On the hoz …
House in Navasady, Belarus
House
Navasady, Belarus
37 m²
€ 5,407
House in Losnica, Belarus
House
Losnica, Belarus
38 m²
€ 16,221
Land for sale 25 acres with an appointment for the construction and maintenance of a residen…
House in Navasady, Belarus
House
Navasady, Belarus
140 m²
€ 15,320
House in Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 8,111
Sell the cottage, s/t. Fruodovy, Borisovsky district, Moscow, for example, 99 km from the МК…

Properties features in Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir