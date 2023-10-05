Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Liubcanski sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Liubcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House with furniture, with garden, with wood trim in Liubcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with furniture, with garden, with wood trim
Liubcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
A cozy house for sale in a very quiet and beautiful place on the riverbank. The house is ful…
€20,939

