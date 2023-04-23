Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Hantsavichy District
  5. Liubasauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Liubasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Liubasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Liubasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 7,660
For sale 3-room apartment at Brest region, d. Borki, st. School, 2. Apartment parameters: to…



