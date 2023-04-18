Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Porsa, Belarus
House
Porsa, Belarus
50 m²
€ 11,808
Excellent finished house for sale in a suburb of. Vileika! Address: d. Porsa, st. Central 武…
Housein Porsa, Belarus
House
Porsa, Belarus
495 m²
€ 11,808
Excellent finished house for sale in a suburb of. Vileika! Address: d. Porsa, st. Central 武…
Cottagein Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 35,699
House for sale near Vileysky dv. 100% readiness. Ready to live. High-quality repairs, warm f…
Housein Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 36,614
We sell a house with a large plot in Snezhkovo.  A kind, spacious, bright house, built …
Housein Liuban, Belarus
House
Liuban, Belarus
95 m²
€ 15,561

