  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District
  5. Liubanski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Housein Porsa, Belarus
House
Porsa, Belarus
50 m²
€ 11,808
Excellent finished house for sale in a suburb of. Vileika! Address: d. Porsa, st. Central 武…
House
House
495 m²
€ 11,808
€ 11,808
Excellent finished house for sale in a suburb of. Vileika! Address: d. Porsa, st. Central 武…
Cottagein Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 35,699
House for sale near Vileysky dv. 100% readiness. Ready to live. High-quality repairs, warm f…
3 room apartmentin Liuban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Liuban, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 10,893
Housein Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liubanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 36,614
We sell a house with a large plot in Snezhkovo.  A kind, spacious, bright house, built …
Housein Liuban, Belarus
House
Liuban, Belarus
95 m²
€ 15,561

