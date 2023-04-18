Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
Housein Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 23,579
A solid residential building for sale in a picturesque place. Water with wings adjoins the s…
Housein Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 111,884
House with a plot on the Petrovovo farm Address: x. Petrovo, st. Ozernaya ⁇ 知 About your …
Housein Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 22,668
One-level house on a plot of 25 acres! Address: d. Tesnova 2, st. Central ➜ Fully ready for …
Housein Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 10,833
House for sale 66 km from MKAD, Grodno direction, Stolbtsov district, etc. Zenevich, built i…
Housein Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 3,505
House for sale in the village. Need repairs and investments, but maybe someone will do for a…
Housein Litva, Belarus
House
Litva, Belarus
79 m²
€ 70,098
4 room apartmentin Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 81 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 16,387
Housein Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Litvienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 22,304
  75% of a wonderful house is completed. 70 km from the MKad. The streets to this villa…
Housein Kul, Belarus
House
Kul, Belarus
53 m²
€ 10,242
For sale wooden house in the village. Kul, Litvensky Village Council, Stolbtsovsky district,…

