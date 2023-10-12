Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Liozna District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Liozna District, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Novae Syalo, Belarus
1 room apartment
Novae Syalo, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 1-room apartment in the agricultural town of Novy Selo, Lioznensky district. There …
€7,060

Properties features in Liozna District, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir