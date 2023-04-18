Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Zhabinka District
  5. Lieninski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Housein Lieninski, Belarus
House
Lieninski, Belarus
49 m²
€ 17,843
Residential building for sale in ag. Leninsky.   The 1960 single-level wooden house is …
Housein Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 36,415
Housein Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 36,296
Housein Lieninski, Belarus
House
Lieninski, Belarus
66 m²
€ 17,843
Housein Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 15,476
Lot 6260. For sale there is a residential building located in the village of the Zhabinkovsk…
Housein Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 63,726
House for cleaning in Zhabinkovsky district. 2020 year.p. 1st floor, attic. Total.SNB - 181.…

Properties features in Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir