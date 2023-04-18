Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Housein Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 26,088
A chic summer cottage with access to the lake! Address: ST Orange ⁇ Ľ Advantages of our ho…
Housein Zaskavicy, Belarus
House
Zaskavicy, Belarus
84 m²
€ 29,200
One-story block house in ag. Zaskovichi Address: ah. Drop in, per. Collective farm 武Union-l…
Housein Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 7,781

Properties features in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir