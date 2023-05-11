Apartments for sale in Lida, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 25,537
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 16,416
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 28,273
4 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/9
€ 45,601
4 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 10/12
€ 54,630
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 10/12
€ 54,630
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 25,537
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 28,729
1 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 21,432
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 19,426
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 22,801
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 28,729
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 25,081
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 38,214
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 30,097
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 22,801
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 34,201
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 25,081
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 26,449
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 33,745
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 16,325
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 28,273
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 32 m²
€ 8,664
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 45,510
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 27,269
1 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 10/10
€ 30,097
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 19,608
1 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 23,986
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 29,093
4 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 45,145

