Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Liadski sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 276 m²
    For sale an excellent brick house near Cherven. Giving level, large area, functional lay…
€63,181
House with greenhouse in Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with greenhouse
Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
For sale on the Mogilev highway near the city. Cherven. Spacious house for a big family. A f…
€9,241

Properties features in Liadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir