Houses for sale in Lepiel District, Belarus

Liepielski sielski Saviet
2
Domzarycki sielski Saviet
1
Lyepyel
1
Sloboda Rural Council
1
Valosavicki sielski Saviet
1
House in Liepielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liepielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
129 m²
€ 34,155
House in Sloboda Rural Council, Belarus
House
Sloboda Rural Council, Belarus
195 m²
€ 85,522
House for sale in a picturesque place. Convenient access to the M3 ( Vitebsk – Minsk ): 150 …
Cottage in Lyepyel, Belarus
Cottage
Lyepyel, Belarus
136 m²
€ 198,261
House in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 24,332
 House ( 40% readiness ) in ag. Stone. Lepel district. On the lake! 2021 built. Vitebsk…
House in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
203 m²
€ 135,178
For sale a new modern cottage with a bathhouse located on the lake, in a picturesque quiet p…
House in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 36,047
House for sale in a picturesque place, on the lake, in ag. Stone. & Nbsp; Vitebsk region, Le…
House in Liepielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liepielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 6,579
For sale a house with a plot in a picturesque, beautiful, environmentally friendly place, ne…
House in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
99 m²
€ 31,091
House for sale ( NZKS ) on the shores of the picturesque Lake Ostrovno, d. Posemshchyna, st.…
House in Valosavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valosavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
115 m²
€ 26,945
The house on the lake is a picturesque place & nbsp; with a plot of 15 acres (exit to water …
House in Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Domzarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
238 m²
€ 49,565

