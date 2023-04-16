Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Lasanski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottagein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
112 m²
€ 130,601
For sale cottage at the cultural and historical complex Line Stalin, ah. Loshany, 17 km from…
Cottagein Lasany, Belarus
Cottage
Lasany, Belarus
262 m²
€ 40,441
Box under the roof. The house is in the process of commissioning. Box in level 3 ( cap + lev…
Cottagein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
391 m²
€ 373,790
For sale excellent house in a picturesque place. 12 km. from MKAD. Near the forest, pond. 10…
Cottagein Brauki, Belarus
Cottage
Brauki, Belarus
178 m²
€ 103,580
Cottagein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
283 m²
€ 58,095
For sale a new modern cottage in the village of Dinarovichi, Molodechno direction, Minsk reg…
Cottagein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
326 m²
€ 391,804
VIP-estate of Kuty3 level, walls - block, year of construction 2014, internal area of the bu…

Properties features in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir