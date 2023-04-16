Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 14,321
 Three bedroom apartment with a separate entrance to the village. Tanks Address: d. Tan…
2 room apartmentin Lasany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lasany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 33,326

Properties features in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

