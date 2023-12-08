Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Lahoysk District, Belarus

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse with furniture, with garage, with landscape design in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Townhouse with furniture, with garage, with landscape design
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Description of the village: - The territory is fenced, 24-hour security, video surveillance …
€199,145
Leave a request

Properties features in Lahoysk District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir