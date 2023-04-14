Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Lahoysk District, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 23/25 Floor
€ 67,861
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the elite complex “ Minsk World ”. House surrendered!!! The …
3 room apartmentin Homel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 40,717
For sale three-room apartment in the city center, in a brick five-story building built in 19…
3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 18/24 Floor
€ 81,316
LCD « Minsk World », house « Volna »   House 2.1 « Wave » quarter « Emirats » – a great…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
234 m²
€ 447,885
A modern, high-quality house in a built-up house in Borovlyany: & nbsp; Level 2, built in 20…
Cottagein Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
255 m²
€ 78,719
Selling a cottage, g. Zhodino, st. Solar walls - block, roof - slate, year of construction 2…
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 11/1 Floor
Price on request
Housein Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 6,334
Housein Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 14,025
For sale 2-storey brick cottage in Art « Red October » c. 10 km. from. Borisova. The house h…
Housein Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 24,430
For sale & nbsp; area 33.2 sq. M., plot 8 acres. Gas down the street, & nbsp; water is intro…
3 room apartmentin Druzhny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 57,908
Hot offer! Looking for an apartment you can immediately enter and put your things apart?! Wh…
Housein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 19,001
3 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 63,247

Properties features in Lahoysk District, Belarus

