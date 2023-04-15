Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Lahojski sielski Saviet

Pool Residential properties for sale in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 23,866
武 room apartment with good repairs in a good area of Borisova! Address: Borisov, st. Norman…
Housein Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
€ 46,382
For sale a new apartment building for decoration in the city of Fanipol. Dzerzhinsky distric…
3 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 33,323
Cozy 3-room apartment for sale in Grodno, st. Repina 29. Excellent location, developed infra…
Housein Viasieja, Belarus
House
Viasieja, Belarus
79 m²
€ 22,425
Sale of an excellent apartment building in ag. Vesya, Slutsky district Address: ah. Vesya, s…
1 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 18,012
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 16/25 Floor
€ 51,056
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 42,072
Sale of 3-room apartment, g. Zhodino, st. School, house 10-12 / 5 & nbsp; a standard buildin…
2 room apartmentin Homel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 38,727
Cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale with a renovation in the Central District of the city, t…
1 room apartmentin Sack, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 49 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 97,681
Housein Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrozauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 10,717
Cozy and comfortable house for sale in Zagorovshchina 15 km from. Slutsk in the Slutsk direc…
Cottagein Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 56,739
Apartmentin Ratomka, Belarus
Apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
62 m²
€ 85,559
For sale a plot of 10 acres in a chic place for the construction of a residential building, …

Properties features in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir