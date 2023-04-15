Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Lahojski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
156 m²
€ 40,528
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer to buy a house with su…
3 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 43,230
Two bedroom apartment with good repairs in the environmentally friendly microdistrict of the…
Housein Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
73 m²
€ 23,416
House in Borisov with a bathhouse and garage Address: g. Borisov, per. 1st Industrial. 武pas…
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 32,413
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with repair in the center of. Logoisk! Address: Logoisk, st. …
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 21,435
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Kuibysheva, 1933.p., 2/2 brick, 25.9 / 25.9 / 14.3 / 7.2,…
Housein Prybarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Prybarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 18,012
Crush in the Choice in an environmentally friendly place, call now!   A cozy brick…
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 2/25 Floor
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 2/10 Floor
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/14 Floor
€ 98,167
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 107,173
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a prestigious house, within walking distance from the Chelyu…
3 room apartmentin Zadubrouje, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zadubrouje, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 13,509
Housein Astrosycy, Belarus
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
119 m²
€ 71,959
 The house is 20 km away. from Minsk, in the agricultural town of Ostroshitsa! Logoisk …

Properties features in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir