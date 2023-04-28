Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

13 properties total found
House in Kurhannie, Belarus
House
Kurhannie, Belarus
130 m²
€ 8,068
Unfinished house for sale in the village. Kurganye! Adrs: d. Kurganye, st. New ⁇ 知 About …
House in Aliesina, Belarus
House
Aliesina, Belarus
46 m²
Price on request
House for sale, on a plot measuring 25 acres in ag. Alesino Smolevichi district. The house i…
House in Aliesina, Belarus
House
Aliesina, Belarus
46 m²
€ 23,931
House for sale, on a plot measuring 25 acres in ag. Alesino Smolevichi district. The house i…
House in Aliesina, Belarus
House
Aliesina, Belarus
120 m²
€ 29,008
Unfinished canned capital structure for sale in ag. Alesino, Smolevichi district ( with a la…
House in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 5,430
House for sale in d. Student. Minsk region, Smolevichi district, 43 km from MKAD.   One…
House in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 33,087
For sale is in a modern garden partnership in a picturesque place.  In 4 kilometers the…
House in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 12,691
For sale is a house with a total area of 60.1m2, located on a flat plot measuring 25 acres i…
House in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 8,068
House for sale in the village of Kurganye, Smolevichi District. The building is made of bric…
House in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 10,878
House in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 7,252
House in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 17,677
House in Aliesina, Belarus
House
Aliesina, Belarus
91 m²
€ 26,741
  The house is in a picturesque place with developed infrastructure: Alesino is a devel…
House in Kliannik, Belarus
House
Kliannik, Belarus
50 m²
€ 6,255
Lovely flat plot with a minimum of neighbors in a chic place with excellent access ways. Lov…

Properties features in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

