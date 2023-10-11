Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Kurhanski sielski Saviet
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Aliesina, Belarus
Cottage
Aliesina, Belarus
Area 119 m²
€34,797

Properties features in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir