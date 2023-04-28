Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Kurhanski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Kliannik, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kliannik, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 14,957
Three bedroom apartment in the agricultural town of Klennik  Address: ah. Klennik, st. …

Properties features in Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir