Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District
  5. Kuraniecki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Kuraniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Kuraniec, Belarus
House
Kuraniec, Belarus
47 m²
€ 4,556
House for sale with convenient transport links Address: ah. Kurenets, st. Pervomaiskaya. ➜ …

Properties features in Kuraniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir