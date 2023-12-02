Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Kuraniecki sielski Saviet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kuraniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with furniture, with basement in Kuraniec, Belarus
3 room apartment with furniture, with basement
Kuraniec, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
€9,089
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Kuraniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir