Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Myadzel District
  5. Kryvicki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Kryvicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Kryvichy, Belarus
House
Kryvichy, Belarus
52 m²
€ 5,194
House for sale in the urban village of Krivichi. The house is in a very good place. In the 9…
Housein Kryvichy, Belarus
House
Kryvichy, Belarus
128 m²
€ 6,834
All questions by phone.    

Properties features in Kryvicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir