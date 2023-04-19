Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Myadzel District
  5. Kryvicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Kryvicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Kryvichy, Belarus
House
Kryvichy, Belarus
52 m²
€ 5,194
House for sale in the urban village of Krivichi. The house is in a very good place. In the 9…
Housein Kryvichy, Belarus
House
Kryvichy, Belarus
128 m²
€ 6,834
All questions by phone.    

Properties features in Kryvicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir