Houses for sale in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

7 properties total found
House in Kryvoje Sialo, Belarus
House
Kryvoje Sialo, Belarus
55 m²
€ 15,188
Comfortable house in a picturesque place Address: ah. Crooked Village, st. Soviet 武 Dieuft …
House in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 43,136
House for sale in a beautiful picturesque place on the banks of the reservoir. The house is …
House in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 61,110
House in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
234 m²
€ 139,294
Modern cottage for sale on Vileysky reservoir completely with furniture and household applia…
Cottage in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
306 m²
Price on request
House in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 29,207
An excellent place to live and relax on the banks of the Vileysky reservoir in the village o…
House in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
89 m²
€ 94,361
Attention! & nbsp; Great offer! & nbsp; & nbsp; House by the lake. The village of Sosenka. A…

Properties features in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

