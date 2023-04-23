Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Mazyr District
  5. Krynicny sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Krynicny sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
5 room apartment in Krynicny, Belarus
5 room apartment
Krynicny, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 101 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 25,233

Properties features in Krynicny sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir