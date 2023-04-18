Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Krupki District
  5. Krupski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 16,476
We bring to your attention a spacious 3-room apartment in an environmentally friendly area o…
Apartmentin Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 5,034

Properties features in Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir