  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Krupki District
  5. Krupski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Krupski, Belarus
House
Krupski, Belarus
77 m²
€ 28,376
House for sale in a picturesque place near Lake Lukom ( the second coastline ), Krupsky dist…
Housein Chudaucy, Belarus
House
Chudaucy, Belarus
57 m²
€ 3,204
For sale plot with a dilapidated house in ag. Khudovtsy ( Krupsky district ) 54.7 km from. B…
3 room apartmentin Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 16,476
We bring to your attention a spacious 3-room apartment in an environmentally friendly area o…
Apartmentin Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 5,034

