Apartments for sale in Krupki, Belarus

4 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, in city center in Krupki, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, in city center
Krupki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/2
€18,860
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Krupki, Belarus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Krupki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/9
€14,145
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, in city center in Krupki, Belarus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, in city center
Krupki, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/9
€29,233
3 room apartment in city center in Krupki, Belarus
3 room apartment in city center
Krupki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
€9,713
