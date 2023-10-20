Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Krupki District, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
A house with a land plot of 15 acres is offered in an excellent location in Krupsky district…
€17,853
House in Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
€19,742

Properties features in Krupki District, Belarus

