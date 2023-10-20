Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Krupki District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Krupki District, Belarus

Krupki
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Krupki, Belarus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Krupki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/9
€14,169
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, in city center in Krupki, Belarus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, in city center
Krupki, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/9
€29,283
3 room apartment in city center in Krupki, Belarus
3 room apartment in city center
Krupki, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
3-room apartment in a locked house. House of logs and bricks, roof - slate. Total area in SN…
€8,407
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver in Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with intercom, with metallicheskaya dver
Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
We bring to your attention a spacious 3-room apartment in an environmentally friendly area o…
€17,003
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture in Kamienka, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture
Kamienka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
€11,335
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver in Zamki, Belarus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver
Zamki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
€13,225
Apartment in Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Krupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
€5,668

Properties features in Krupki District, Belarus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir