  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Krupki District
  5. Krupki

Residential properties for sale in Krupki, Belarus

4 properties total found
Housein Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
€ 15,561
For sale a spacious house in the center of Krupki. Krupki is a small picturesque town with g…
Cottagein Krupki, Belarus
Cottage
Krupki, Belarus
383 m²
€ 201,379
Attention a new facility for sale in Krupki . For sale 2-storey & nbsp; cottage with access …
Housein Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
121 m²
€ 22,884
Housein Krupki, Belarus
House
Krupki, Belarus
107 m²
€ 54,006
For sale residential, well-maintained house in the city of Krupski. In the house 3 spacious …
