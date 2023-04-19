Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Krupauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Hudy, Belarus
House
Hudy, Belarus
138 m²
€ 33,257
For sale a residential one-story house in the village of Guda ( 3 km from Lida ). The house …
Housein Krupauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krupauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
142 m²
€ 63,781
For sale a one-story log house with loft in Chekhov. First floor of a living room. Heating i…

