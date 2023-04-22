Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
155 m²
€ 108,052
Spacious house, fully prepared for living, with a bathhouse and garage in a beautiful place.…
Cottage in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
123 m²
€ 47,763

