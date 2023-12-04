Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Krapivienski sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Krapivienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House with furniture, with garage, with bath house in Krapivienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with furniture, with garage, with bath house
Krapivienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
€11,038
Leave a request

Properties features in Krapivienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir