Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Krajski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 6,316
House for sale in Logoisk district. Address: d. Run. 武 log house outside the city, where fr…
Housein Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 9,877
Housein Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 18,307
For sale a great, strong house in the village. Great Nestanovichi! What is 74 km from MKAD! …

Properties features in Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir