Residential properties for sale in Kozienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kozienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kozienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/9
€35,834
House in Kozienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kozienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 188 m²
€141,451

