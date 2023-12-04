Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Kniazycki sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kniazycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room house in Kniazycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Kniazycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
€45,531
Agency
Alpha Home
Languages: English, Русский

