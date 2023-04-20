Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Myadzel District
  5. Kniahininski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 7,289
House for sale in ag. Knyaginin, Minsk region, Myadel district, Knyaginsky s / s, 94 km from…
Housein Vyhalavicy, Belarus
House
Vyhalavicy, Belarus
77 m²
€ 14,578
Residential building for sale! The house is in excellent condition 100 km from. Minsk In 200…

Properties features in Kniahininski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
