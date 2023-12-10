Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Klimavichy, Belarus

1 property total found
Cottage with central heating in Klimavichy, Belarus
Cottage with central heating
Klimavichy, Belarus
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage, total area - 200.8 sq.m, built in 2007, made of brick, ceiling - …
€59,405
