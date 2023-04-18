Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kletsk, Belarus

3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kletsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kletsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 15,561
2 room apartmentin Kletsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kletsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 12,357
2 room apartmentin Kletsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kletsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 17,850
Urgent, spacious apartment for sale in a neighborhood & quot; military town & quot; g. Klets…
