  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Kletsk District

Residential properties for sale in Kletsk District, Belarus

2 room apartment in Kletsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kletsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 15,479
House in Krasnazviozdauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnazviozdauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
€ 25,040
4 room apartment in Zaastraviecca, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zaastraviecca, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 11,837
2 room apartment in Kletsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kletsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 12,292
2 room apartment in Kletsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kletsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 17,755
Apartment in Siniauka, Belarus
Apartment
Siniauka, Belarus
Area 57 m²
€ 5,463
2 room apartment in Siniauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Siniauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 14,477

Properties features in Kletsk District, Belarus

