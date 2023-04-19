Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District
  5. Kirauski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Kirauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Kirauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kirauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 11,845
Housein Kliapcany, Belarus
House
Kliapcany, Belarus
72 m²
€ 18,679
For sale a residential building in the village of Klepchany, Slutsk district, in 5 km from t…

Properties features in Kirauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir