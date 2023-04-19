Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District
  5. Kirauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Kirauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Kirauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kirauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 11,845
Housein Kliapcany, Belarus
House
Kliapcany, Belarus
72 m²
€ 18,679
For sale a residential building in the village of Klepchany, Slutsk district, in 5 km from t…

