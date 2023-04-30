Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District
  5. Kazlovicki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Kazlovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Kazlovicy, Belarus
House
Kazlovicy, Belarus
34 m²
€ 8,088
House for sale 5 km. from Slutsk.  Address: ah. Kozlovichi, st. Vishneva For sale a hou…
House in Kazlovicy, Belarus
House
Kazlovicy, Belarus
34 m²
€ 8,088
For sale a house in a calm and quiet place for a happy life with good ecology in the suburbs…
House in Paustyn, Belarus
House
Paustyn, Belarus
115 m²
€ 21,568
A spacious cozy house for sale with all communications in the village. Re-rise, 20 km from S…
House in Jacava, Belarus
House
Jacava, Belarus
105 m²
€ 17,884
Residential building for sale in d. Newworths. The total area is 105.2 m2, living - 85.2 m2,…
House in Kazlovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kazlovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 20,220
House for sale in the suburbs of Slutsk ( 7 km from the city ), in the village of Blizhny Bo…
House in Jacava, Belarus
House
Jacava, Belarus
81 m²
€ 37,565
House for sale within the city, with all the commissures. House 1976. (brus, block), cipher …

