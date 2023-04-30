Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District
  5. Kazlovicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Kazlovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
House in Kazlovicy, Belarus
House
Kazlovicy, Belarus
34 m²
€ 8,088
House for sale 5 km. from Slutsk.  Address: ah. Kozlovichi, st. Vishneva For sale a hou…
House in Kazlovicy, Belarus
House
Kazlovicy, Belarus
34 m²
€ 8,088
For sale a house in a calm and quiet place for a happy life with good ecology in the suburbs…
House in Paustyn, Belarus
House
Paustyn, Belarus
115 m²
€ 21,568
A spacious cozy house for sale with all communications in the village. Re-rise, 20 km from S…
House in Jacava, Belarus
House
Jacava, Belarus
105 m²
€ 17,884
Residential building for sale in d. Newworths. The total area is 105.2 m2, living - 85.2 m2,…
House in Kazlovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kazlovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 20,220
House for sale in the suburbs of Slutsk ( 7 km from the city ), in the village of Blizhny Bo…
House in Jacava, Belarus
House
Jacava, Belarus
81 m²
€ 37,565
House for sale within the city, with all the commissures. House 1976. (brus, block), cipher …

Properties features in Kazlovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir