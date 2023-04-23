Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Dzyatlava District
  5. Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Apartment in Kazlouscyna, Belarus
Apartment
Kazlouscyna, Belarus
91 m²
€ 13,428
For sale half-house ( four-room apartment in a blocked residential building ) at the address…

