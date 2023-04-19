Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kastsyukovichy, Belarus

2 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kastsyukovichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kastsyukovichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 17,767
Urgent sale of a warm, bright apartment in. Kostyukovichi! Mogilev region, st. Microdis…
2 room apartmentin Kastsyukovichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kastsyukovichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 16,401
