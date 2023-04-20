Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Navahrudak District
  5. Kasalieuski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 14,153
For sale wooden house with a plot of 0.49 ha 7 km from Novogrudka to ag. Koshelevo, by car 5…

Properties features in Kasalieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir